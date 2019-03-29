Swanton man sentenced for cocaine

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Thomas Partin, 52, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. On Nov. 11, 2017, he possessed cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for days served; and be assessed for dual diagnosis at Renewed Mind and successfully complete any treatment recommendations.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Carl Garza Jr., 49, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and breaking and entering. On or about Sept. 13, 2018, he trespassed in an occupied structure when any person was present or likely to be present, with purpose to commit a criminal offense. On Sept. 19, 2018, he trespassed in an unoccupied business with intent to commit a theft offense.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay $250 restitution; successfully complete the SEARCH program and any recommended aftercare; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; stay out of bars; comply with an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew; and have no contact with the victim.

Failure to comply could result in 28 months in prison.