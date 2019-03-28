Two injured in Archbold school bus crash in Henry County

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon when an Archbold school bus was struck by a commercial truck in Henry County.

According to Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Ranzau, Bluebird yellow school bus No. 8 driven eastbound by Joanne Cousino made a regular stop at Triple 6 Outdoor, 24703 U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, at 4:06 p.m. to let two children off the bus. The children had just exited when the bus was struck from behind by an eastbound 2013 Kenilworth commercial semi truck driven by Kelly Braden, 48, of Monroe, Mich.

The truck, owned by Dynamic Truck of Luna Pier, Mich., swerved to avoid the bus before striking it, then went off the left side of the roadway. The school bus, which displayed flashing red lights and a stop sign at the time of the collision, was pushed off the right side of the roadway.

Two other children in the bus during the accident were uninjured and released to their parents. Cousino and Braden were transported by rescue vehicles to Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, where a spokesperson on Thursday said no persons by those names were listed as admitted.

Both vehicles were totaled. The bus was towed from the scene by Johns Towing of Bryan, the truck by K&K Collision and Towing of Liberty Center.

The roadway reopened at 7 p.m.

No citation has been issued, pending an investigation. The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Ridgeville Fire and Rescue, Archbold Rescue, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.