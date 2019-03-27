NSCC team headed to robotics contest

The FIRST Robotics Team at Northwest State Community College in Archbold is scheduled to appear in the 17th Annual Buckeye Regional FIRST Robotics Competition, held March 28-30 at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

The college’s team, the Cryptic Cyborgs, is a collaboration between NSCC, North Star Bluescope Steel of Delta, Chase Brass and Copper of Montpelier, Swanton Welding Company, and Worthington Industries of Delta. The Cyborgs team includes 22 area high school student participants, as well as adult mentors. NSCC has an additional 35 junior high school students on affiliated teams in Bryan, Napoleon, Edgerton, and Stryker.

Sixty teams from Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, and Kentucky will compete in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) event. It is held to encourage students to design, build, test, and operate a robot that would encourage them to pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

A spokesperson for the Glenn Research Center said the FIRST Robotics Competition “engages high school students in the fun and challenge of building a robot” of a specific size, weight – under 125 pounds – and cost of under $5,500, in as little as six weeks.

This year, the FIRST robotics competition commemorates the 50th anniversary of the first manned landing on the moon with a space-themed robotics challenge named Destination: Deep Space. Additional information on the FIRST Robotics Competition Buckeye Regional is available online at www1.grc.nasa.gov/frcbuckeye.

For more information on the Cryptic Cyborgs, contact Jim Drewes, executive director of Workforce Development at Custom Training Solutions / NSCC, 419-267-1439 or jdrewes@NorthwestState.edu.