Tips sought on fire hydrant theft

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is looking for help in solving a recent fire hydrant theft.

Authorities are investigating the theft that occurred at 6667 County Road 2 in Swanton. Sometime between Jan. 22 and Feb. 14 a fire hydrant, which was in the process of being repaired, was stolen.

The total value of the loss is $3,000.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-255-1122. The call is toll free, confidential and anonymous. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward.