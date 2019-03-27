End of life seminar for veterans planned

The Fulton County Veterans Service Office is sponsoring an “End of Life Planning” luncheon and seminar for military veterans, active duty, Guard, Reserve, their families, and caregivers for veterans on Thursday April 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Swanton American Legion Post 479 in Swanton.

The seminar, titled “The Conversation: Planning for End of Life,” explains benefits that veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve members and their families have earned during military service. The program will feature professional speakers who will discuss a variety of end of life topics including legal matters, organ donations, hospice, funeral planning, and VA burial benefits.

“This is a great way for us to address a very sensitive, but much-needed topic here, locally,” said Tim Meyer, outreach specialist for Veterans Service. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for our military family to be able to make informed plans consistent with their values. I think it’s important to protect your right to a planned and peaceful end of life.”

For more information, contact Meyer at 419-337-9266 ext. 2068 or timothymeyer@fultoncountyoh.com.

Swanton American Legion, Post 479 is located at 200 Hallet Ave.