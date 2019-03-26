Betz performs at state

Wauseon High School senior Monica Betz showed off her singing skills Thursday as she performed the National Anthem at the Ohio High School Boys Basketball Tournament. She sang prior to each of the Division II semifinal games at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Photo courtesy Keith Leatherman