Woman sentenced for shoplifting

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Danyel Vanarsdalen, 31, of Bryan previously pleaded guilty to engaging a a pattern of corrupt activity. Between Aug. 17-Sept. 13, 2018, she participated in a pattern of corrupt activity by shoplifting.

She was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; successfully complete the Drug Court program; be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until a bed is available at Serenity Haven; successfully complete treatment at Serenity Haven; and serve 151 days at CCNO, with credit for days served.

Failure to comply could result in two years in prison.

Savanah Kyser, 22, of Horton, Mich., previously pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle. On or about April 1, 2018, she stole a motor vehicle.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: serve 140 days in CCNO, with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed for dual diagnosis treatment and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in her home or vehicle; stay out of bars; obtain a GED, and have no contact with the victim.

Failure to comply could result in 18 months in prison.