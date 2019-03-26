RITA plans taxpayer assistance event

The Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) has invited all taxpayers who are required to file a municipal income tax return for any RITA municipality to attend a free Taxpayer Assistance Event. The closest event is at the Whitehouse Village Hall, 6925 Providence St., from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Agents will be on‐site to answer questions and assist with RITA municipal income tax return preparation. To receive taxpayers are asked to bring all necessary tax documentation, including W2s, 1099s, Federal Form 1040, Federal Schedules, and addresses and dates for each location in which you resided during 2018.