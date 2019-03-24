Liz Cheney featured at Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner

Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta will welcome Congresswoman Liz Cheney, conference chair of the House GOP and highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress, as the featured speaker at his 2019 Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner, Monday, April 15, 6:30 p.m., at Sauder Village in Archbold.

“As chair of the GOP Conference, Congresswoman Cheney is on the front lines delivering the message of lower taxes, strong borders, and protecting our Constitutional rights,” said Latta.

Tickets are $25 per person. Contact Sandy Barber at skbarber@roadrunner.com or 419-260-1796.

Cheney serves as Wyoming’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives. She was first elected in 2016, on a platform of restoring America’s strength and power in the world, and pursuing conservative solutions to create jobs, cut taxes and regulation, and expand America’s energy, mining, and agriculture industries.

Prior to her election to Congress, Cheney served at the State Department as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East. She also practiced law at White and Case and at the International Finance Corporation.

A specialist in national security and foreign policy, Cheney was also a Fox News analyst, and the co-author, along with Vice President Dick Cheney, of “Exceptional: Why The World Needs a Powerful America.“