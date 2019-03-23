Grand jury indicts nine people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Amanda S. Rose, 24, of Swanton was indicted on one count of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about Feb. 21, 2019, she allegedly attempted to trespass in a habitation when any person was present or likely to be present. She also allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Daniel A. Mendez, 39, of Lyons was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Nov. 20, 2018, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Kevin A. McFarland, 27, of Swanton was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments. On or about Feb. 16, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and allegedly possessed an instrument used to unlawfully administer or prepare a dangerous drug.

Corey W. Frye, 19, of Delta was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of a change of address, one count of failure to register a new address, and one count of failure to periodically verify current address. On or about the month of October 2018 to Dec. 26, 2018, he allegedly failed to provide written notice of his residence address change to the Fulton County sheriff. Being a convicted sex offender, he also allegedly failed to verify his current address with the Fulton County sheriff.

Michael A. Ledesma, 49, of Archbold was indicted on two counts of importuning, one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of failure to register a new address. On or about Feb. 8-9, 2019, he allegedly solicited another by means of a telecommunications device to engage in sexual activity, and the other person was a law enforcement officer posing as a person who was 13 years old or older but less than 16 years old. On or about Feb. 11, 2019, he allegedly attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a person 13 years old or older but less than 16 years old. On or about Jan. 16, 2015, and Nov. 29, 2018, he allegedly failed to register his new place of employment address with the county sheriff, as required by law.

Holly C. Lowe, 35, of Morenci, Mich., was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about Feb. 1, 2019, she allegedly failed to appear for her pre-trial conference scheduled on that day in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Roxanne M. Rupp, 36, of Defiance was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about March 15, 2019, she allegedly failed to appear for her arraignment scheduled for that day in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Heather A. Boger, 40, of Pettisville was indicted on one count of aggravated theft. On or about March 18, 2013, to Jan. 4, 2019, she allegedly stole property valued at over $150,000 but less than $750,000.

Curtis J. Stanley, 26, of Delta was indicted on one count of burglary and one count of theft from a person in a protected class. On or about Jan. 28, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and allegedly stole property from an elderly person.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.