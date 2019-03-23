New officer assigned to Seneca County

FINDLAY – Ethan Bingham, 24, of Wauseon will be assigned as the new state wildlife officer in Seneca County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Officer Bingham is one of 10 new wildlife officer cadets who have been undergoing extensive training and were sworn in as commissioned state wildlife officers during ceremonies on March 15 in Columbus.

Besides the 17-week Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training, the cadets had eight weeks of specialized wildlife officer training by the Division of Wildlife. In addition to wildlife law enforcement procedures and agency policies, the cadets received training in areas of wildlife and fisheries management, communications, outdoor education, all-terrain vehicle operation, hunter safety, and advanced firearms and self-defense topics.

As a state wildlife officer, Bingham will have statewide jurisdiction to enforce wildlife regulations, investigate allegations of waterway pollution, protect state property and make arrests. He will also conduct educational programs, perform fish and wildlife management duties and advise landowners on dealing with wildlife. Wildlife officers serve an important role as a point of contact with law enforcement and other agencies on topics of mutual interest, providing assistance and expertise.

Bingham graduated from Hocking College in 2015 with an associate degree in Wildlife Resources Management. Prior to the academy, Bingham served as a Conservation Worker for Fish Management in northwest Ohio.