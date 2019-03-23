Blood drives scheduled

The Red Cross has scheduled blood drives for Fulton County, but reminds residents they may also donate live-giving blood platelets.

Upcoming blood drives include: Tuesday, April 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon; Monday, April 8, noon-6 p.m., Delta American Legion, 5939 State Highway 109; Thursday, April 11, 3-8 p.m., Wauseon Primary School, 940 E. Leggett St.

Platelet donation is available at the Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Pkway, Toledo, open seven days a week.

During a platelet donation, blood is collected by a device that separates platelets, along with some plasma, from whole blood, and the remaining blood components are returned to the donor. The entire process takes about two to three hours, and donors can relax to videos, television, and wireless Internet. Platelets may be donated every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

To make an appointment to donate blood or platelets, download the Red Cross app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.