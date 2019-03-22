HOSA heading to state contest

Twenty-six Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter members at Four County Career Center in Archbold have qualified for State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus April 9-10 by placing in the top five in the regional contests. Winners from Fulton County are – front, from left – Shawn Pedersen of Delta, Kayla Dusek of Archbold, and Adriel Nelson, Sierra Gault, and Morgan Todd, all of Wauseon. Absent: Zoey Rauch of Evergreen. HOSA members from all parts of Ohio will compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. HOSA Advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, Karen Walker, and Mike Nye.

Twenty-six Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter members at Four County Career Center in Archbold have qualified for State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus April 9-10 by placing in the top five in the regional contests. Winners from Fulton County are – front, from left – Shawn Pedersen of Delta, Kayla Dusek of Archbold, and Adriel Nelson, Sierra Gault, and Morgan Todd, all of Wauseon. Absent: Zoey Rauch of Evergreen. HOSA members from all parts of Ohio will compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. HOSA Advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, Karen Walker, and Mike Nye. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_FCCC-HOSA.jpg Twenty-six Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter members at Four County Career Center in Archbold have qualified for State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus April 9-10 by placing in the top five in the regional contests. Winners from Fulton County are – front, from left – Shawn Pedersen of Delta, Kayla Dusek of Archbold, and Adriel Nelson, Sierra Gault, and Morgan Todd, all of Wauseon. Absent: Zoey Rauch of Evergreen. HOSA members from all parts of Ohio will compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. HOSA Advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, Karen Walker, and Mike Nye.