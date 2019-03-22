Fayette school board awarded plaque

Judy Smith, of the Wauseon Lions Club, presented a Dick Brian plaque to the Gorham-Fayette Board of Education at the March 11 meeting to recognize the boys and girls basketball teams for their participation in the Foundation game last fall. The $1,153 in proceeds from the game were donated to the Ohio Lions Diabetes Foundation, which is in honor of Past International President Dick Brian, an Ohioan who had a passion for supporting diabetes research. Pictured, from left, is Eric Belcher, Fayette schools superintendent; Wauseon Lions Jerry Smith, Bill McConnell, and Scott Brubaker; school board member Fred Stockburger; Smith; and school board members Rob Brubaker, Kirk Keiser, Matt Johnson, and Terry Kovar.

Judy Smith, of the Wauseon Lions Club, presented a Dick Brian plaque to the Gorham-Fayette Board of Education at the March 11 meeting to recognize the boys and girls basketball teams for their participation in the Foundation game last fall. The $1,153 in proceeds from the game were donated to the Ohio Lions Diabetes Foundation, which is in honor of Past International President Dick Brian, an Ohioan who had a passion for supporting diabetes research. Pictured, from left, is Eric Belcher, Fayette schools superintendent; Wauseon Lions Jerry Smith, Bill McConnell, and Scott Brubaker; school board member Fred Stockburger; Smith; and school board members Rob Brubaker, Kirk Keiser, Matt Johnson, and Terry Kovar. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_lions-club-photo.jpg Judy Smith, of the Wauseon Lions Club, presented a Dick Brian plaque to the Gorham-Fayette Board of Education at the March 11 meeting to recognize the boys and girls basketball teams for their participation in the Foundation game last fall. The $1,153 in proceeds from the game were donated to the Ohio Lions Diabetes Foundation, which is in honor of Past International President Dick Brian, an Ohioan who had a passion for supporting diabetes research. Pictured, from left, is Eric Belcher, Fayette schools superintendent; Wauseon Lions Jerry Smith, Bill McConnell, and Scott Brubaker; school board member Fred Stockburger; Smith; and school board members Rob Brubaker, Kirk Keiser, Matt Johnson, and Terry Kovar.