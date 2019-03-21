Unemployment rate increases in Fulton Co.

The unemployment rate climbed in both Fulton and Lucas counties during the month of January, according to data released last week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

In Fulton County, the jobless rate increased to 6.0 percent from 4.9 percent in December, according to the estimates. The rate in January 2018 was 5.5 percent.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary January 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.2 percent in Mercer County to a high of 12.1 percent in Monroe County. From December, unemployment rates increased in all 88 counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 5.4 percent in January.

Five counties had unemployment rates at or below 4.0 percent in January. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Delaware, 3.7 percent; Auglaize and Holmes, 3.8 percent; and Hancock, 4.0 percent.

Eight counties had unemployment rates at or above 9.0 percent in January. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Meigs, 10.5 percent, Noble, 10.4 percent; Adams, 10.3 percent; Ottawa and Morgan, 10.1 percent; Huron, 9.3 percent; and Jackson, 9.0 percent.

Ohio’s adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in January 2019, up from a revised 4.6 percent in December. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 20,300 over the month, from a revised 5,583,300 in December to 5,603,600 in January 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 269,000, up 2,000 from 267,000 in December. The number of unemployed has increased by 11,000 in the past 12 months from 258,000. The January unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.5 percent in January 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 4.0 percent, an increase from 3.9 percent in December, and a decrease from 4.1 percent in January 2018.

Unemployment increased throughout the area and the State of Ohio during January. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Jan-19-unemployment.jpg Unemployment increased throughout the area and the State of Ohio during January. ODJFS graphic