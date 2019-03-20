County students, teachers honored

The Fulton County winners of the 30th Annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award and Honored Teachers have been announced. Scholarship winners are – front, from left – Brendon Johns, Archbold, county winner; Brett Bettinger, Swanton; Sarah Schwan, Evergreen; Cassidy Vanderveer, Fayette; Alijah Lopez, Delta; Joshua Beck, Pettisville; Christina Norman, Wauseon. Honored teachers are – back, from left – Brenda Beck, Archbold; Jay LeFevre, Swanton; Doug DeSloover, Evergreen; Pamela Schultz, Fayette; Stephanie Rayfield, Delta; Donna Meller, Pettisville; Katie Miller, Wauseon. Mandy Tilton was Fulton County’s honored special education teacher. Named after the Ohio State Superintendent from 1977-91, the award program recognizes outstanding student academic achievement in each school district, and the teachers providing students the most positive influence.

