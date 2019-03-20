NOCAC continues heating assistance

The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continues to offer help with heating assistance.

The Home Energy Assistance Program provides a one-time credit to a main heating source. Applications will be accepted until March 31. Online applications are also available by visiting energyhelp.ohio.gov and setting up an account.

The Winter Crisis Program provides assistance to customers that are threatened with disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service or are in need of propane, fuel oil or any other bulk fuel. The program can also assist with furnace repair up to $500.

The Winter Crisis Program will also continue until March 31. Income guidelines for these two programs is at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guideline.

Required documentation for all household members includes proof of 90-day income; birthdates; social security cards; and electric and gas bills. If disabled, provide proof of disability.