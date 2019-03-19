A safety reminder

In an effort to help keep students safe at Four County Career Center in Archbold, the University of Toledo Medical Center recently donated “STAY ALIVE! don’t TXT & drive” signs and banners to be posted at the school and given to students to display. Shown presenting a banner to Career Center Law Enforcement and Security Tactics students Mia Beltran and Adam Rohrs is Angela Castillo, UTMC trauma/injury prevention coordinator.

