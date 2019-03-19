Wauseon Chili Cook-Off scheduled

The Wauseon Chili Cook-Off and Family Fest lives on, and will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown.

The event will include craft and food vendors, free inflatables and train rides for children, a nine-hole mini golf course, and, among other activities, live entertainment provided by the Wauseon Farmer’s Market, which will offer fresh produce.

Wauseon Chili Fest Committee Chair Kevin Nelson said the tradition “that is so widely enjoyed by Wauseon residents and the community” will continue. The chili cook-off was organized in 2004 to create a family-friendly event. The committee’s members and volunteers donate more than 300 hours to produce the event.

Entry forms will become available on the Wauseon Chili Cook-Off Facebook page. For more information, call Trudi at 419-335-5041.