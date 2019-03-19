WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, March 6

10:58 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, police escort.

10:58 a.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, larceny.

12:14 p.m., 438 Potter St., lost item.

12:17 p.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, juveniles.

12:57 p.m., 1072 N. Shoop Ave., Cricket Wireless, investigate complaint.

1:41 p.m., 940 E. Leggett St., Wauseon Primary School, animal call.

1:51 p.m., 840 W. Elm St., assault.

6:18 p.m., 773 W. Leggett St., accident with property damage.

7:29 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

8:42 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #103, 911 hang-up.

Thursday, March 7

2:31 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #907, 911 hang-up.

10:49 a.m., 140 N. Fulton St., accident with property damage.

11:20 a.m., 319 Clinton St., juveniles.

2:01 p.m., 415 Cole St. #21, larceny.

6:34 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1107, loud noise.

7:24 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1001, 911 hang-up.

7:52 p.m., 1060 N. Shoop Ave., O’Reilly Auto Parts, disabled vehicle.

Friday, March 8

8:41 a.m., 225 E. Linfoot St., Multi-Cast Corp., assault.

9:35 a.m., 1379 N. Shoop Ave., Fifth Third Bank, animal call.

10:02 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

10:10 a.m., 550 W. Linfoot St., Triangular Processing, lost item.

11:44 a.m., Highland Drive at Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

1:37 p.m., 843 Wood St., larceny.

3:01 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #104, trespassing.

3:56 p.m., 1462 N. Shoop Ave., Taco Bell, injury accident.

4:40 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive, 911 hang-up.

9:37 p.m., 340 W. Leggett St., Wauseon Rollercade, harassment.

11:16 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, harassment reported.

Saturday, March 9

1:32 a.m., E. Elm Street at N. Fulton Street, suspicious person.

10:02 a.m., 1418 Clermont Drive, 911 hang-up.

4:42 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.

9:12 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

Sunday, March 10

12:57 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1404, mental issue.

11:08 a.m., Ottokee Street at Wabash Street, animal call.

8:10 p.m., 1200 N. Shoop Ave., Stop and Go, harassment.

Monday, March 11

12:49 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, disabled vehicle.

10:37 a.m., Birch Street at Franklin Street, debris in roadway.

10:53 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., St. Caspar Catholic Church, funeral escort.

12:43 p.m., 800 block N. Ottokee Street, animal call.

6:52 p.m., 630 E. Oak St., 911 hang-up.

7:15 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, harassment reported.

8:31 p.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #12, civil matter.

Tuesday, March 12

1:17 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

2:02 p.m., 227 Maple St., animal call.

4:20 p.m., 400 block N. Brunell Street, loud music.

5:41 p.m., 325 Eastwood St., 911 hang-up.

8:48 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #119, animal call.

Wednesday, March 13

7:59 a.m., 119 N. Fulton St., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, 911 hang-up.