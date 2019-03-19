Sauder Village holding job fair

Sauder Village in Archbold will host a Job Fair on Thursday, March 21, 4-6 p.m., at Sauder Heritage Inn.

Individuals will be hired to fill a variety of part-time and seasonal positions in many business areas. Participants are asked to bring a copy of their resume and a completed Sauder Village application, available at saudervillage.org/employment-volunteering.

Applications will also be available on-site at the job fair. Interviews will be conducted at the event, and possible contingent job offers will be made.

Current job opportunities at Sauder Village include costumed interpreters, housekeeping, banquet staff, groundskeeping, ice cream parlor staff, and guest services. Other positions are available include buffet runners, dishwashers, wait staff, café servers, security, and breakfast bar staff.

Some positions require a minimum age of 15 ½; however, other job opportunities may require candidates to be older. Those interested must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays. Employees receive a complimentary Sauder Village admission and discounts on food and shopping.

For questions, e-mail the Human Resources Department at jobs@saudervillage.org or call 419-446-2541.