Mental Health Education to be offered in Archbold

Do you have a family member or friend who suffers from depression or has extreme mood swings, who sometimes feels so hopeless that you worry about suicide? Or, maybe your loved one says they hear or see things that you can’t hear or see, and maybe they no longer take care of him or herself like they once did?

You wonder if it’s a mental illness. You want to help, but you don’t know what’s wrong or how to help. If this sounds like you or someone you know, then the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness can help.

NAMI Four County will offer a free, four hour mental health education class in early April specifically to help family and friends find answers to those questions.

The class is led by trained people who have a lived experience of supporting a family member with a mental health condition. Information will be presented, questions and discussion are encouraged.

Specifically, the class leaders will cover the following topics:

• Understanding diagnoses, treatment and recovery,

• Effective communication strategies,

• The importance of self-care,

• Crisis preparation strategies, and

• NAMI and community resources.

Participants will also receive a 96-page manual developed by NAMI.

Two classes have been scheduled to provide flexibility for those who would like to attend. Both classes include a free meal – either breakfast or dinner.

The first class will be Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bard Conference Room at the Bryan Hospital, 433 West High Street, Bryan.

The second class will be Monday, April 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

Both classes are free; however, participants must register at least one week beforehand. Space is limited for both classes.

To register for the Bryan class, either call Barb Arnos at 419-270-1502 or email her at gbarnos@gmail.com by the March 29 deadline.

To register for the Archbold class, either call Roger or Sharon Weaver at 419-335-1099 or email them at rweaver777@embarqmail.com by the April 1 deadline.

When you register, please provide your address, a phone number and an email address, if you have one.