Meeting to offer service Academy nomination and appointment info

Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has invited all interested high school students and their parents to attend an informational meeting to learn about the U.S. Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2019-20 academic year.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m., at Owens Community College–Findlay Campus, Education Conference Center Room 111, 3200 Bright Road. Students seeking an appointment in the future – and their families – are also invited to attend.

Potential candidates will be advised of the congressional nomination process, and will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.; the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.

They may also obtain an application for a military service academy nomination at the meeting. Applications and additional information are available on Congressman Latta’s website at latta.house.gov/. Initial applications are due on Sept. 30, and must be completed by Oct. 15.