NSCC hosting series on opioid crisis

Northwest State Community College in Archbold and Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers will host “Responding to the Opioid Crisis in Northwest Ohio,” a three-part educational initiative for community members, health care providers, and policy makers, on April 12-13.

The event will feature a free screening and discussion April 12, 6-8:30 p.m., of “The Providers,” a film recounting the experience of three providers caring for people in a rural American community struggling with a shortage of doctors and the ravages of the opioid epidemic. The discussion will be led by filmmaker Anna Moot-Levin and the film’s subjects, Dr. Leslie Hayes and Chris Ruge NP.

The film and discussion will be held in the NSCC atrium, 22600 State Route 34, in Archbold.

A free event, “Treating and Preventing Addiction in Community-Based Settings,” will be held April 13, 8 a.m-12:30 p.m., in the NSCC auditorium. It’s open to medical and addiction treatment professionals in the Ohio region.

The complete initiative will feature health care providers and first responders sharing practices and experiences for managing pain, treating addiction in all populations, and preventing overdose deaths.

Registration for the events is not required but requested.

More than 2.5 million Americans struggle with addiction to opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin. On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. Ohio is among the top five states with the highest rates of opioid-related overdose deaths.

The three-part initiative is funded through Eugenio Madero Family Medical Education Fund at Harvard Medical School.