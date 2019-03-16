Pettisville ag series continues

Pettisville Adult Agriculture Education Night Series meeting 6 will be held as a tour and talk Monday, March 18, 7 p.m., at the Archbold Wastewater Department, 515 Short Buehrer Road (Road BC) with Superintendent Michael Short.

Most of the tour will take place outdoors, with an overview of what the plant does and what the Environmental Protection Agency requires it to do. This is an opportunity to see how other entities operate. Directions given onsite.

For questions, contact John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org or at 419-446-2705.

All Pettisville Agricultural Education Adult meetings are open to anyone, regardless of school district. Meeting cancellations are made on: 96.1 – WMTR, 103.1 – WNDH and by email notice.