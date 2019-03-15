Farmers offered water quality help to protect Lake Erie

The Ohio Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, is providing funding for new assistance programs for farmers to help protect water quality in the western basin of Lake Erie.

The Ohio Working Lands program will encourage producers to establish year-round vegetative cover on eligible crop land. The program will promote conversion, establishment, and maintenance of forage/hay land on certain cropland acres.

Local SWCD office staff will assist landowners on putting together a plan for installing the filter strips. Landowners will be eligible to receive up to $120 per acre for a five-year contract. The goal of the program is to reduce nutrients entering Ohio waterways to lessen harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie.

Funding is available to farmers installing conservation practices that benefit water quality in the Western Lake Erie Basin.

Program enrollment for Ohio farmers in the Western Lake Erie Basin will be held March 15-May 1. Farmers can sign up for the program at their local soil and water conservation district.

For more information, contact Pete Carr at 419-337-9662 or Jackie Savage at 419-337-9670.