Gardening workshop slated

The Fulton County chapter of the Ohio State University Extension will hold “Back to Basics, Gardening 101,” Friday, April 5, 9-10 a.m., at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Route 108, in Wauseon.

Amy Stone, a Lucas County Extension educator, will give information on choosing a garden location, which can include containers, raised beds and in-ground gardens, and choosing seeds or plants, among other topics. Participants will be given seeds to begin their gardens.

The workshop is free but reservations are required by Friday, March 29. Call 419-337-9210 or email seiler.58@osu.edu.