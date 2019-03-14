Authorities investigating area truck theft

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program is looking for help in solving a Fulton Country truck theft.

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred at 16642 U.S. 20, Wauseon. On or about Feb. 25 a person or people stole a 2000 dark blue Chevy S-10 Blazer, VIN: 1GNDT13W3Y2248474, plate no. 848YXL, from the driveway.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-255-1122. The call is toll free, confidential and anonymous. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward.