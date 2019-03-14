Board hears complaint against coach

A light agenda at a Wauseon Board of Education meeting held Monday was interrupted by an unscheduled closed door session regarding an allegedly abusive coach.

During the “hearing of the public” portion of the meeting a visitor, Richard Russell, told the board he was attending to discuss a high school swim coach whom he accused of verbally abusing swim team members. The board approved and entered into an executive session with Russell to discuss the matter.

Superintendent Larry Brown recommended the closed session after Board President Sandra Griggs asked if it was necessary. She had suggested it was, because the discussion would involve a district staff member.

No action was taken following the session.

Brown said Tuesday the accusations against the coach, who can’t be identified for now outside the executive session, will be reviewed. He said the board had already reviewed accusations Russell leveled against the coach at a previous school board meeting. That complaint also led to an executive session.

Brown said the second review will be held due to additional information Russell provided.

In other business, the board accepted donations to the school district that included: $1,000 from the Gettings to the high school; 12 aluminum screen printing frames/screens and a working class visit for the high school Art 4 class from Ace Hardware/The Sports Place; $25 to the high school art department from the Black Swamp Arts Council; $500 to the high school Speech/Debate Club from VFW Post #7424; monetary gifts totaling $5,250.50 to the Wauseon Athletic Department from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for boys tennis, Hudl video service, swimming computer and software, junior high school cheer, volleyball plaques, and wrestling championship plaques, respectively; $4,000 to Wauseon Exempted Schools from Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing to send district employees to the Ron Clark Academy; $1,134 to the Wauseon Athletic Department from Tomahawk Wrestling Club for wrestling state championship rings/pendant.

In personnel matters, motions were passed to approve: the transfer of Shayla Hayes from elementary/middle school intervention specialist to primary school intervention specialist, effective in the 2019-20 school year and Jodi Buehrer as a volunteer adult pool worker, pending a clean background check.

The board also approved motions for Treasurer David Fleming’s preparation of annual financial statements for the district on a cash basis beginning with the end of Fiscal Year 2019; and to allow Fleming to contract for three years with Rea and Associates to prepare annual district financial statements for 2019 through 2021, with the years ending June 30.

No building reports were given.

The board entered into a scheduled executive session to discuss employment of personnel. No action was taken.

