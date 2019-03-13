WHS choirs, band earn ratings gold

The Wauseon High School Concert Choir, A Capella Choir and Symphonic Band all received high ratings at the March 9 Ohio District 1 OMEA Large Group Ajducticated Event. After performing at Perrysburg High School under the direction of James Vaughn, the Concert Choir earned an Excellent rating, and the A Capella Choir a Superior rating and qualification to compete at the state level April 26. After performing at Sylvania Southview High School under the direction of Don Clark and J. Wallace Bluhm, the Symphonic Band received a Superior rating, and will also compete at the state level in April.

