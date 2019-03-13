MetalX recycling facility closing

A Delta scrap metal processor purchased by MetalX to use as a community recycling facility will close its doors.

The branded MetalX operation at 6946 County Road 5, formerly known as M&K Metal Processors, will cease operations Friday. The facility was purchased by MetalX almost two years ago and re-opened in July of 2017 as a recycling operation for the public and for commercial businesses.

MetalX spokesperson Tina Bobilya said the community recycling venture is closing due to insufficient quantities. “We found the volume coming in wasn’t enough to support the facility. It was more of a walk-up customer base,” she said.

Bobilya said the retail facility’s five employees will be relocated to the $50 million state-of-the-art MetalX scrap processing plant being completed in Delta across from North Star Bluescope Steel. The Indiana-based scrap processor had hoped to keep the 10-acre recycling facility open even after its new Delta mega-yard became operational. The plan was to remain competitive with other recycling operations in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan.

Parts of the 60-acre MetalX plant are still being constructed but it became partially operational last November. There are currently about 75 employees.

The plant will eventually process more than 700,000 tons of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal annually and employ 100 people or more. Operations include a heavy-duty shredder and recovery system, a production baler, mobile shears, and a high-capacity staging and distribution yard for prepared grades. The plant will also use a full-service fleet transportation hub to support industrial and wholesale suppliers.

