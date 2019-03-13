Weather spotter training offered in Wauseon

Skywarn Weather Spotter training will be offered in Fulton County this month. The training will be held at the Fulton County EMA Office, 8848 State Route 108, Suite 105, Wauseon on March 19 beginning at 6 p.m.

This course covers the basics of being a Skywarn Spotter. The goal of the course is to provide baseline training for all spotters through multiple modules covering the procedures for spotting (including communication and spotter report criteria) and safety considerations for all hazards.

Spotter training is open to the public and free to attend. Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/2UiOyAu.

Year after year, reports from Skywarn volunteers assist the Northern Indiana National Weather Service (NWS) in issuing more timely and accurate warnings based on real-time reports throughout the 37 County Warning Area covering northern Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio.

The NWS’s primary mission is to issue warnings to protect life and property. The ground truth reports from Skywarn spotters are an integral part of the mission critical warning process that combines advanced Doppler radar data and meteorological skills.

Skywarn Spotter observations also provide the NWS with information when compiling documentation of severe weather events, verification of warnings and service assessments. These reports become part of the Storm Data publication, providing data on a variety of severe and unusual weather phenomenon, including statistics on deaths, injuries, and property and crop damage nationwide.