Fulton SWCD staff attends state meeting

The Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) supervisor and staff recently participated in the annual Conservation Partnership Meeting held in Columbus.

Over 500 conservation leaders representing Ohio’s 88 SWCDs, partners from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Ohio Department Natural Resources (ODNR), Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, The Ohio State University, agriculture commodity groups and environmental organization, among others, were on hand during the two-day event centered around the theme, “Conservation Crusade: Inspiring Stewards for the Future.”

The meeting challenged attendees to identify and strengthen their commitment to conservation to positively impact Ohio’s economy, environment, and future. Meeting participants networked, participated in thought-provoking workshops and breakout sessions, and heard from guest speaker Jon Petz, key partners including USDA NRCS State Conservationist Terry Cosby, ODA Director Dorothy Pelanda, and state legislators, among others.

“Ohio’s conservation efforts are geared towards positively impacting our local communities through a variety of programs and projects aimed to increase the economy while advancing conservation stewardship,” said Bill Shininger, chair of the SWCD board. “Without conservation efforts, our food, energy, and fiber production would be greatly diminished, as would our quality of life.”

For more information about SWCD, contact Kim Bowles at 419-337-9217, the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation districts at 614-784-1900 or at www.ofswcd.org.

Supervisors and staff from Fulton, Lucas, and Wood counties visited Senator Theresa Gavarone, pictured center, right, in Columbus on Tuesday, March 26. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_swcd-staff.jpg Supervisors and staff from Fulton, Lucas, and Wood counties visited Senator Theresa Gavarone, pictured center, right, in Columbus on Tuesday, March 26.