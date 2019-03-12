Pettisville takes stage this week

Pettisville students will show off their skills when they take the stage this Thursday through Sunday for performances of the musical Godspell.

The cast will be led by Quinn Wyse as Jesus and Detric Yoder as John the Baptist/Judas. Disciples will be played by Birch Baer, Ryan Rufenacht, Aaron Rupp, Mayzie Clark, Keilah Fish, Rebekah Holsopple, Rebekah Liechty, and Kelly Miller. The company includes Jay-R Allison, Anna Hudspeath, and Mason Stickley.

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance, and love come vibrantly to life.

Because of its small technical demands and minimal cast size, it has become a staple of theatre companies, large and small.

“We choose Godspell because we knew we had the right kids for the roles in this show, and we are able to showcase a lot of individual talented singers, since most of the disciples have solos,” said Duane J. Beck, co-director. “The show is a high-energy and fun re-telling of the story of Jesus’ life from his baptism by John through his crucifixion.”

Beck is co-director along with Michael Short.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students. There will be dessert offered before the shows on Thursday and Sunday and dinners offered before the Friday and Saturday shows. The cost of dessert and the show is $15, and the cost of dinner and the show is $30.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Call 419-446-7614 or email music@pettisvilleschools.org for more information.

The cast of Pettisville High School's production of Godspell rehearses for their shows this week. Courtesy photo