SWCD selling bird houses, feeders

Now is the time of year to install new houses for the birds returning from the south. They should be mounted by the middle of March so that any early arrivals will have houses to choose from.

The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District is offering for sale fully-assembled houses for blue birds, house wrens, and bats. These houses are sold at a low cost to promote wildlife in Fulton County and to provide natural insect control. Birds and bats are a natural alternative to spraying chemicals.

The houses are designed for easy cleaning after the nesting season is over. Included with each is a set of instructions detailing its mounting and care. People who would like to build their own wildlife nest box or feeder can find the building plans free of charge at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.

Also available for sale is a variety of bird feeders made of cedar with flip-up lids for easy cleaning. There are also thistle feeders for birds.

All of the items are on display at the Fulton SWCD, State Route 108 Suite B, in Wauseon, across from the fairgrounds, and at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd. For questions, call 419-337-9217.

Because spring is approaching, check and clean wildlife houses. It is extremely important to clean out any nest debris left over from last year’s residents. Birds like to start new each year and rebuild their nests.