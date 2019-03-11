OSU Extension offers 4-H camp, beef class

The Fulton County office of the Ohio State University Extension is offering these upcoming events:

“4-H is Always in Season” at Fulton County 4-H Camp, June 10-14. Youth enrolled in 4-H in 2019 and who need financial assistance to attend this camp may apply for a scholarship, now called camperships. This year’s camp fee for 4-Hers is $180.

The Fulton County 4-H Camp scholarship application process has changed this year. Completed campership applications and accompanying advisor reference forms are due to the county OSU Extension Office by April 20, and can be obtained from go.osu.edu/4-Hcampershipapplication or from the office at 8770 State Route 108 Suite A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

A newly-formed Scholarship Committee will award varying amounts totaling up to $3,000 from the Fulton County 4-H Endowment Fund. Selections will be made depending on demonstrated financial need, total number of campership applicants, and content provided in the campership application. Applicants will be notified by May 1.

Private citizens or local organizations that would like to directly support local 4-H campers can contact the Fulton County OSU Extension Office to receive further information, 419-337-9210.

• • •

The OSU Extension Office will host a Beef Quality Assurance class Tuesday, March 19, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Ag Center meeting room, 8770 State Route 108. This BQA program is an option for 2019 Fulton County Jr. Fair Quality Assurance for Beef Exhibitors – beef and dairy feeders and steers, and beef breeding projects.

The program will be led by Garth Ruff, Extension Educator, Henry County, and Kayla Miller, Extension Educator, Fulton County. The class is free but reservations are required for an an accurate count for materials and refreshments. Make reservastions to seiler.58@osu.edu or call 419-337-9010.

Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) is a nationally-coordinated, state-implemented program providing systematic information to U.S. beef producers and beef consumers of how common sense husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management and environmental conditions.

In the coming years, beef buyers such as Wendy’s, Tyson, and others will only source beef from producers trained in BQA. Upon completion of the class participants will receive a certification good for three years.