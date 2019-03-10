Swanton man dies in Main Street crash

A Swanton man died Sunday following a head-on collision on N. Main Street in Swanton. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on Main Street south of Fulton Street at approximately 1:21 p.m.

A 1996 Ford Econoline, driven by 60-year-old Peter Nagan of Swanton, was traveling north on North Main Street when it traveled left of center and struck head-on, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Elizabeth Hauenstein of Toledo, according to the Highway Patrol. Both vehicles were forced off of the roadway and into a yard.

Nagan was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital via ground ambulance where he was pronounced deceased at 2:19 p.m. Hauenstein was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle of Hauenstein, Richard Hauenstein was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and a possible medical condition for Nagan appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Safety belts were used by both drivers, but not the passenger in the Hauenstein vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Swanton Fire Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Swanton Police Department, Delta EMS and Metamora EMS.