Genealogical Society meets Tuesday

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, March 12 at 7 p.m. when John Swearingen, Jr. will talk about resources available for research at the Museum of Fulton County.

Swearingen is Director of the Museum of Fulton County. The Spiess Research Center at the Museum has print resources on Ohio and Fulton County history. It also contains family histories, photographs of people and places in Fulton County and archival collections of letters, diaries and scrapbooks along with other reference materials on Fulton County.

Swearingen will be sharing examples of some of these materials.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church. If Delta School is cancelled due to weather, the meeting is also cancelled.

Visitors are welcome.