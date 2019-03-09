NSCC elects new board members

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session Feb. 22 on the Archbold campus.

At that time, the board held its annual election. Laura Howell was voted board chair, replacing Jeff Erb. Joel Miller ascends to vice chair, and Lisa McClure becomes second vice chair. All will serve the positions for a term between February 2019 and February 2020.

Former Chair Jeff Erb nominated Howell to serve the college as board chair, and offered a note of thanks and congratulations to Paul Siebenmorgen, who had recently submitted his resignation/retirement. “We greatly admire, and will miss Paul’s wisdom, expertise and leadership,” Erb said.

In other business, NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson presented a restructuring of the cabinet for consideration. Using a hybrid of the Executive Vice President (EVP) model, something NSCC has implemented with success in the past, Thomson recommended that Todd Hernandez be promoted to EVP.

The move, which the board approved, allows the college to increase its community engagement efforts, which will also benefit student recruitment, retention, and success efforts throughout its six-county service area.

“Our communities depend on us to help keep them strong. I am confident that working together, we can support our communities and provide NSCC a stable long-term future,” Thomson said.

The board also:

• Appointed John Bridenbaugh, delegate, and Sue Derck, alternate, from the board to serve on the governing board of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.

• Approved: the transfer of $300,000 in reserves in the Unallocated Fund Balance to year-end reserves to support emergency and/or strategic expenses; the 2019-20 student fees; the 2018-19 revised budget; miscellaneous employment contracts and three resignations; the meeting dates for April 2019 through February 2020.

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees held its annual officer elections. The officers are, from left, Joel Miller, vice chair; Laura Howell, chair; Lisa McClure, second vice chair. They are shown with NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_nscc-board.jpg The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees held its annual officer elections. The officers are, from left, Joel Miller, vice chair; Laura Howell, chair; Lisa McClure, second vice chair. They are shown with NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson.