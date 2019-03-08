Bringing back the luster

An artist works painstakingly to restore a faded painting in the Fulton County Common Pleas courtroom to its original luster. The process is just one part of the year-long courthouse renovation in Wauseon. The photo was provided from an ongoing photo blog of the renovation process created by Toni Schindler, director of marketing and communications for the Fulton County Commissioners. The blog can be found at fultoncountyoh.com.

