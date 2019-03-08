March is DD Awareness Month

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities and other related organizations celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March and take the opportunity to recognize how those with developmental disabilities are a part of the community.

Statewide, and across the nation, organizations devoted to serving individuals with developmental disabilities are planning to the increase awareness of the many abilities people have, regardless of disability. “Celebrate CommUnity” encourages people to get to know people with disabilities within Fulton County, to better understand that all residents are connected as contributing members of our communities.

“Annually in March, our organization places a special focus on encouraging the public to better understand the individuals that we support,” said Beth Friess, FCDD superintendent. “This year, during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, we would like inspire our communities to learn more about the more than 300 people in Fulton County who have a developmental disability and to recognize that each of us have talents and strengths that we can offer as part of our communities.”

Friess encouraged county residents to become acquainted with someone who has a developmental disability, whether it’s a child at a school event, a person at the work place or someone at church.

“We encourage you not to see the differences, but how in unity, we are equal members of our communities. We ask you to ‘Celebrate CommUnity.’”

Visit www.fultoncountyoh.com/board_dd or www.facebook.com/fcbdd to learn more about the programs and services of the Fulton County Board of DD.