MVPO asks for survey help

Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), the regional transportation planning organization for Fulton County, among others, is currently updating the organization’s long-range transportation plan, Moving Together 2040.

The long-range transportation plan is a multi-modal, comprehensive plan meant to serve as a blueprint for how the five-county region wants the transportation system to improve over time. The plan is updated every five years, and will be completed in 2020, with a horizon year of 2045.

MVPO is requesting that Fulton County residents take the public survey in order to contribute their feedback to the plan. The survey will gather feedback on current transportation related problems and future transportation needs. It is crucial the public provides feedback so the plan can reflect what the transportation needs are for the five-county region.

The survey will be open through May 1, and is available online at www.mvpo.org/mt2045. Paper copies are available at local libraries and, upon request, at MVPO. To request a paper survey, visit www.mvpo@mvpo.org or call 419-784-3882.