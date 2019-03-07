Wauseon Council approves new city sign

Wauseon City Council on Monday approved funding for an electronic sign to be placed outside the city’s municipal building.

The 6-0 vote was made following a Finance Committee report in which Councilor Steve Schneider said committee members had recommended the sign be financed through the city’s capital improvement fund. He said Finance Director Jame Giguere confirmed the money is available.

The $14,980 Thinksign will be purchased from Scott Consulting Inc. of Wauseon after the company offered the lowest of two estimates. The approximately three-foot by seven-foot sign will be placed in front of the municipal building at 230 Clinton St.

Discussion of installing an electronic sign began last year but had been tabled.

At the meeting’s start, Mayor Kathy Huner asked Council members to remember and pray for the family of Mark Shadbolt. The 46-year-old city recreation supervisor was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle Feb. 26 on U.S. 20A (Airport Highway). A former city tax assessor, Shadbolt began as head of the Recreation Department last August. His funeral was held Monday.

In a Tree Commission report, Councilor Rick Frey said a memorial tree program is being considered. He said, however, the costs of trees and the bricks for engraving are increasing. He said the committee will research less expensive items.

Frey said the committee suggested Public Works Superintendent John Arps send employees to an Ohio State University Extension Tree Survival School, to be held March 27-29 in Bowling Green.

He reported that commission members would assist at a Tree City USA awards ceremony April 17 in Crestline, Ohio.

In department reports:

• Police Chief Keith Torbet said the next Coffee With A Cop event is tentatively scheduled for March 20, 8-9 a.m., at Biggby Coffee, 480 Airport Hwy.

He also said the department’s patrolmen’s room is undergoing an upgrade.

• Finance Director Jamie Giguere said the city’s income tax revenue fell about two percent from the same time last year.

• Law Director Tom McWatters III said land owner Craig Myers has filed an application requesting a parcel of land on Ottokee Street be construed an agricultural district. McWatters said the request will require a public hearing.

He also said Rotary Club members are making improvements to the Indian Hill trails adjacent to Homecoming Park.

Council members waived three readings and passed on emergency resolutions authorizing the mayor to contract with Spectrum phone service and to enter into agreement with Clinton Township for zoning compliance and code enforcement. They also passed the first reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter a 20-year water service renewal agreement with Fulton County.

The council approved Jim Spiess for a two-year term on the Tree Commission, and did not object to a D3 liquor license for Fortune Kitchen, a restaurant at 1487 N. Shoop Ave.

Huner ended the meeting by displaying a Heart Beat Award presented to the city by the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, in recognition of the new city pool.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner displayed a Heart Beat Award from the Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the new city pool. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_huner.jpg At Monday’s City Council meeting, Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner displayed a Heart Beat Award from the Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the new city pool. David J. Coehrs|Fulton County Expositor

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

