Mentored turkey hunt available

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announces a mentored hunt for wild turkey in northwest Ohio during the spring 2019 turkey season.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet one of the following requirements: no previous turkey tag held in Ohio; possession of a turkey tag in Ohio but unsuccessful at harvesting a turkey.

Prior to hunting, participants must attend a one-day workshop on April 6 in Wyandot County. The session will cover turkey hunting equipment, identification, firearms, and hunting techniques. Successful applicants will be notified with additional information on the time and location of the workshop.

At the conclusion of the workshop participants will be paired with a turkey hunting mentor, who will determine the exact date and location of the hunt. All hunts will be held during the spring turkey season which runs from April 22 to May 19.

All applicants need to provide a customer identification number, telephone number and/or email address. Hunters must possess a valid Ohio hunting license or apprentice license to apply. Participants will be selected through a random drawing.

Interested individuals can apply by calling Andrea Altman at 419-429-8321. The application deadline is Friday, March 15 at 4 p.m.

To learn more about Ohio’s wild turkeys and hunting opportunities, visit wildohio.gov.