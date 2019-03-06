New Wauseon winery toasted

American Winery owners Tom Shank and Connie Simon cut the ribbon during a ceremony Friday marking the grand opening of the new business at 15119 U.S. 20A, just outside of Wauseon. The Fulton County Honor Guard provided the flag in the background. Also attending the ceremony were winery staff members, Chamber of Commerce members, media representatives, and local government officials. The American Winery will be open daily Wednesday through Saturday, noon-9 p.m.

