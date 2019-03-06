Local students honored in art show

Several students from Fulton County were honored in the High School Invitational Art Show held by the Black Swamp Arts Council on Feb. 21 at the Northwest State Community College atrium in Archbold.

The winners included: Best of Show – “Captcha,” mixed media, Gwynne Riley, Archbold; Outstanding Painting – “The Path,” Nolan Flint, Wauseon; Outstanding Photography/Digital – “Blurry Face,” Karissa Moore, Evergreen, and “Pick a Prize,” Megan Carroll, Wauseon; Outstanding Ceramics – “Parallel Plates,” Gabby Cox, Archbold.

Honorable mentions included: “Moose,”, watercolor painting, Alyssa Russell, Wauseon; “Array of Line,” photograph, Cole Gillen, Evergreen; “Feeding Time,” mat board collagraph, Amberlyn Whitson, Archbold.

Judges were Gordon Ricketts, senior lecturer, Drawing and Painting, Bowling Green State University; Daniel Hernandez, associate professor, Interdisciplinary Art/Foundations, University of Toledo; and Michael Clink, instructor, Toledo Museum of Art and Northwest State Community College.

“It’s refreshing to know that in a world that continues to question the value of the arts that the work of our young artists is so strong, vibrant and smart,” Ricketts said. He also praised the Best of Show as “top-notch work, great aesthetic,craftsmanship and concept.”

Hernandez commended “the quality of the work and the range of technical and material approaches. In several categories we picked two award winners because it was challenging to narrow it down to one.”

Clink was impressed with the quality of work. “The students should be proud of being shown in a show like this. I encourage the students to continue making work and pursuing art in the future,” he said.

The show, which ran February 11-21, featured over 110 works of art from students representing 12 area high schools.

Founded in 2000, the Black Swamp Arts Council is a non-profit organization serving rural northwest Ohio.

Some of the 2019 Black Swamp Arts Council High School Art Show winners are, from left, Emma Mormon, Karissa Moore, Amberlyn Whitson, Gwynne Riley, Nolan Flint, Kyla Day-Hemenway, Olivia De Leon, Carolyn Rychenor, Cole Gillen, Ben Seigman, Maddie Schaper, Carmen Merillat, Chascity Brehm. Not pictured: Alyssa Russell, Emma Rees, Blake Funkhouser, Mariah Blasing, Abby Allison, Megan Carroll, Gabby Cox.