Homecoming tickets on sale

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner bought ticket No. 1 from Homecoming Chairman Keith O’Brien to kick off the 2019 Wauseon Homecoming raffle ticket sales. From March 1 through April 12, tickets can be purchased from any Wauseon High School or junior high band member or choir member. After April 12, tickets can be purchased from any Wauseon Homecoming Committee member. Tickets are one for $5,; three for $10; and seven for $20. The grand prize is $10,000; second prize, a custom golf cart; third prize, a 50-inch flat screen television; fourth prize, a Weber gas grill; fifth prize, an IPad; sixth prize, a Fulton County Fair package; and seventh prize, $100.

