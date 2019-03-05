Fulton Foward gives high-five to county

Good deeds and actions in Fulton County often go unnoticed, so county officials have created a platform to give the people and businesses behind them a high-five.

#Fulton Forward allows community members the opportunity to share their positives experiences around the county in a public format. Created by the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) and the Fulton County Commissioners, and involving the county’s Visitors Bureau, the campaign is a tribute to individuals and companies who go above and beyond to make the county a better place.

When a community member is the recipient of, or knows of a particular kindness or generosity shared by another community member or a county business, they can spread the word with #FultonForward on Twitter or on the Facebook pages of Fulton County, Ohio, or the FCEDC. Short videos are being created to highlight different events or topics.

“Fulton Forward is a campaign to help spread the positive things going on in Fulton County,” said Kelly Carey, FCEDC assistant director. “It is a way for the east side of the county to know what the west side is doing, and vice versa. It is also a way to let surrounding areas know what great things are happening here in Fulton County.”

Carey said the initiative is based on the number of positive things both community members and businesses do to make Fulton County thrive.

“They do not do it for the attention, so a lot of their efforts go unnoticed,” she said. “Additionally, we want the community to share positive experiences with us. We can’t be everywhere, but #FultonForward can.”

Commissioner Bill Rufenacht said the project is an overall long-term message the county is sending to prospective citizens and businesses to show the benefits offered in Fulton County.

“We have to always be looking forward to the future for our youth, and years ahead in Fulton County,” he said.

The FCEDC is always searching for workforce solutions, Carey said. She said the organization constantly promotes the county’s quality of life, top-rated schools, safety, home ownership rates, and close proximity to major metropolises.

Carey said the FCEDC looks for #FultonForward to gain momentum over the coming years.

“We are focused on always striving for the best conditions and quality of life for Fulton County,” she said.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.