Wauseon rec super struck, killed by truck

The recreation superintendent for the City of Wauseon was killed Feb. 26 in a pedestrian collision on U.S. 20A (Airport Highway) in the Wauseon.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mark Shadbolt, 46, was struck in the roadway by a commercial vehicle driven by Allen Eberly, 43, from Wawaka, Ind. Shadbolt was transported to the Fulton County Health Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accident occurred in front of Tractor Supply Co., 14400 U.S. 20A. The case remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Wauseon police and city fire and rescue personnel.

Shadbolt is survived by his wife of 24 years, Christy; two sons, Dugan Shadbolt and Peyten Shadbolt; and his parents, Harold “Pete” and Janet Shadbolt, among others. His funeral was held Monday at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. He was laid to rest in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Formerly Wauseon’s income tax commissioner, Shadbolt was appointed the city’s recreation superintendent last August. His replacement has not been named.

“I’m extremely heartbroken over the entire incident,” said City Council member Shane Chamberlin. “I extend heartfelt feelings for the Shadbolt family and everybody involved.“

