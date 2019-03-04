‘COSI on Wheels’ comes to Archbold

The Center of Science and Industry’s outreach education program, COSI on Wheels, brings chemistry this Thursday to Archbold Elementary School, 500 Lafayette St.

“COSI on Wheels: It’s Simply Chemistry” will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 45-minute assembly designed to introduce the students to chemistry and build excitement around science. With the help of a COSI educator, students will work to become Certified COSI Chemists by identifying mystery substances, revealing secret messages, and investigating chemical reactions. Their reward for completing the course is a hands-on activity session where they will explore nine new chemistry experiments, including the famous COSI Super Slime.

COSI on Wheels programs are designed to enhance inquiry skills and spark interest in science. This program aligns with Ohio’s New Learning Standards and complements Next Generation Science Standards.

COSI is a hands-on science center located in Columbus, with programs that reach more than 300,000 students per year.